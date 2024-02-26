Sandeshkhali Unrest: Guv Hints At Using His Authority If State Govt Fails To Take Action

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 26 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Monday hinted at exercising his constitutional authority if the state government fails to take prompt action in addressing the grievances of the local women at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas alleging sexual harassment in the hands of local Trinamool Congress workers.

"If the state government fails in taking prompt action in such cases, the Governor needs to intervene. I will try to ensure that the problems at Sandeshkhali are solved. I came to know from media reports that already over 800 petitions have been submitted against the accused persons there.

"If the state government fails to act as per constitutional norms, the Governor will exercise his constitutional power,” Bose said while addressing a programme at Bandel in Hooghly district on Monday.

Commenting on the observation by Calcutta High Court Chief that there there is no stay order on the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan -- the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF officers at Sandeshkhali on January 5 -- and hence there are no restrictions on the state police seeking to arrest him, the Governor said that whatever the court has said in the matter is the final word.

“The court has rightly said that there cannot be an excuse for not arresting the accused. The court has a special role in the democratic system of the country. So the accused has to be arrested at any cost. I will look into the matter,” the Governor said.