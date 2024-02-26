After Cops 'Mercy Killing' Petition, Karnataka Government Scraps 'Rigid' Transfer Policy

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Monday dropped the rigid transfer policy, with regard to inter-district transfer of couples working in the police department. which led a section of state police officers reportedly writing to President Droupadi Murmu seeking 'mercy killing'.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has given a direction in this regard to Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan, allowing the transfer of couples working in the state Police Department to the same district or same unit.

A letter by the police to the President in this regard went viral on social media last Saturday. The names of the complainants have not been disclosed, as police officers are not supposed to raise such complaints because they can attract disciplinary action against them.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment and the Karnataka Civil Service Rules (KCSR), the letter claimed that a couple in police service can carry out their duties in the same unit or in the same district. It claims that for three years, transfer requests of police couples have not been obliged by successive governments.

"Due to work postings, we stay away from our parents, family members and children for 10 to 15 years. Not able to take care of our family members and children, we are leading a painful life. Many married couples' relationships have reached the stage divorce," the police personnel complained.

"As husband and wife are staying away, they are not able to have children even after five years of marriage. Other government departments are allowing couples to work in the same district. Peace and happiness have eluded us. Hence, we request you to allow us to end our lives through mercy killing," the letter stated.