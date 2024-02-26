Two Customs Officials, Middleman Held At Mundra Port For Bribery

(MENAFN- IANS) Kutch (Gujarat), Feb 26 (IANS) In a crackdown on corruption at Mundra Port, the Gujarat Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two senior Customs department officials and a middleman for alleged bribery.

The arrested individuals were identified as Shailesh Gangdev and Alokkumar Dube, serving as Class 2 officers in the Customs Department, with Dube working in the Preventive Department.

The third person, Ramesh Gadhvi, was implicated as the intermediary facilitating the illicit transaction.

The crime came to light when a man, who had imported a container of handbags, faced demands for a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the accused purportedly to avoid any inspection and facilitate the smooth clearance of the goods at the port.

Unwilling to succumb to the corruption, the complainant sought the assistance of the ACB . Under the leadership of Police Inspector L.S. Chaudhary, the ACB laid a trap to catch the culprits in the act. Gangdev and Ramesh Gadhvi were held at the port while they were accepting the bribe and Dube, coordinating the operation over the phone, was also taken into custody.