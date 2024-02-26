No Democracy Can Survive & Thrive Unless There's Equality Before Law: V-P Dhankhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Feb 26 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that "no democracy can survive, no democracy can thrive, no democracy can blossom unless there is equality before law".

Addressing the 18th convocation of Mizoram University, Dhankhar said that equality before law is now a ground reality and those who used to consider themselves above the law are firmly within its grip.

He exhorted the youth to discard traditional paths and said: "Youth need to come out of the silo of competitive examinations and reckless pursuit of government job."

He inspired them to think differently, implement the ideas in their minds and not fear failure as "failure is a step to success".

Referring to the enabling ecosystem in the country, the Vice-President stressed that now youth can aspire, fructify their dreams and fully exploit their potential.

He added that power corridors are now sanitised of power brokers and recruitment is now done transparently.

Drawing attention to the investment climate in the nation, Dhankhar further said that "in spite of global headwinds and challenges, India is a bright spot of investment and a land of opportunity".

Tracing the development journey of the nation, he underlined that transformation of the economy from fragile five to big five and to the third largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity. Praising the Act-East policy and the unprecedented investments in rail, road and digital connectivity, Vice-President described the policy as transformative, providing socio-economic developmental benefits for the northeast.

Highlighting the pioneering steps taken by the country in domains like artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum computing, Dhankhar called upon the youth to make full use of the opportunities offered by these disruptive technologies and venture into start ups and entrepreneurship.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Mizoram University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka, faculty members, students and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.