Raj CM Stops Convoy Midway, Enjoys Cup Of Tea With Locals

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while returning from a function on Monday, stopped his convoy midway and enjoyed a cup of tea at a roadside stall near here.

Sharma spoke cordially with the people present at the tea stall, who were mostly overwhelmed by the simplicity of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by BJP MP Ramcharan Bohra.

Sharma said the PM Street Vendor's Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial incentives to street vendors as well as for promoting indigenous products through the 'vocal for local' campaign.

Recently, the Chief Minister had announced to stop his convoy at red lights like common people, so that others do not face any traffic problems.