Unresolved Naga Political Issue A Major Impediment To Nagaland’S Development, Welfare Goals: Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, Feb 26 (IANS) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Monday emphasised that unresolved Naga political issue is a major impediment to the state's development and welfare goals.

Addressing the Assembly on the commencement of the 4th session of the 14th Assembly, he called upon all stakeholders to transcend differences and work towards a final solution through dialogue and compromise, reaffirming his government's unwavering commitment to facilitating a peaceful resolution.

He expressed appreciation for the members of the house for their steadfast dedication to achieving a peaceful and early resolution of the Naga political issue.

The Governor reiterated his government's readiness to pave the way for a final solution that is honourable, acceptable, and inclusive, emphasising the collective interest of the people of Nagaland.

As Nagaland progresses on its developmental trajectory, he stressed the importance of Naga unity, urging the people to cherish their shared history and foster a sense of brotherhood.

Addressing concerns over the suspension of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border, he emphasised the historical, tribal, and familial ties that traverse international boundaries and urged reconsideration of the decision, advocating for continued FMR with enhanced regulations, including input from Village Council Authorities, to ensure smooth implementation.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the finance portfolio will present the budget for 2024-25 on February 27. The session will conclude on March 1 with four sittings and a recess on Wednesday.

The proceedings of the session were conducted in a paperless environment with 70 per cent of the legislative proceedings being paperless.

Governor Ganesan acknowledged his government's gratitude for the resounding mandate received from the people of Nagaland, as it approaches its first year in office. He highlighted the importance of the people's cooperation, which has inspired the government to redouble its efforts towards realising its visions for comprehensive and holistic development.

He said the government is focused on enhancing the overall teaching and learning environment by constructing 16 school complexes based on a hub and spoke model, known as the Lighthouse School Complexes.

Governor Ganesan also lauded Nagaland's budding music and arts scene, with events like the famous Hornbill Music Festival garnering international attention. The festival, which attracted 40 bands and 800 musicians from five countries in its 2023 edition, boasted a social media impact exceeding 10 million.

The recent Asia Music Summit (AMS) hosted in Kohima solidified Nagaland's reputation as a cultural powerhouse, attracting participants from over 12 countries and 510 registered delegates.

He said the state government is actively advocating for the construction of an airport at Ciethu, near Kohima, aiming to overcome constraints in air connectivity. Proposals have been submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for an airport capable of accommodating ATR-72 class aircraft initially, with provisions for future expansion.

Additionally, the entry of Pawan Hans into Nagaland promises to bolster helicopter services, catering to six locations within the state and facilitating inter-state connectivity to Jorhat Airport. In the electric transmission sector, under the World Bank-funded NE Region Power System Improvement Scheme (NERPSIP), Nagaland has achieved comprehensive coverage of major towns and load centers with a robust 132kv line system.