Raj CM Bats For ‘Vocal For Local’ By Wearing Sanganeri Stole, Visiting Street Vendors

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was in Sanganer, his home constituency, on Monday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for several railway projects, including redevelopment of 21 stations, in Rajasthan.

The project includes redevelopment of the Sanganer railway station in Jaipur district as well.

At the event, Sharma could be seen wearing a Sanganeri print stole.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said,“The Sanganer railway station will see historic development work in the coming days as the model of Sanganer printing and dyeing will be displayed here. Visitors coming here will get to see the rich art and craft of Sanganer, giving a boost to the local print industry."

The Chief Minister added that funds worth Rs 192 crore have been sanctioned for the Sanganer railway station development work following which trains going to Kota and other big stations will have their stoppages here.

In fact, trains will also start from Sanganer and go to Mumbai, he added.

The railway station will have all the facilities a developed station, he said, adding that the railway sector in India has developed a lot under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Sharma also paid his gratitude to PM Modi by saying,“I would like to thank the Prime Minister for sanctioning a whopping budget for the development of railway infrastructure in Rajasthan."

“I would also like to thank Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnav, who has scripted history by developing the railways,” the Chief Minister said.

The programme was also addressed by state BJP President C.P. Joshi, who highlighted the Sanganeri stole wore by CM Sharma and said that local products from Sanganer will be displayed here to promote the idea of 'vocal for local'.

"Also, we will boost the 'one product, one destination' idea on these railway stations," he added.

Sharma also met the street vendors of Sanganer and had tea with them at a local tea stall soon after the programme.

In a tweet, he shared pictures of the occasion, saying,“A cup of tea, godlike public opinion, affectionate moments with loved ones... Today, we had an intimate discussion over tea on various issues with respected area residents in Sanga Baba's city Sanganer.”

"Our government is committed to the economic upliftment of our street vendor brothers and sisters who are symbols of entrepreneurship," he said.