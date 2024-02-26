Indian Navy Conducts Airborne Insertion Ops Over Arabian Sea

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, 26 Feb (IANS) In response to the ongoing maritime security situation in the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy undertook airborne insertion by Special Forces.

The Navy informed on Monday that this is also being done to ensure prompt action against any maritime threat.

The Indian Navy undertook airborne insertion by Special Forces by paradropping inflatable crafts and MARCOs from C-130 aircraft in the Arabian Sea for continued anti-piracy operations in the region.

The Navy remains committed and poised towards safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers in the region, an official said.

Considering the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has already deployed guided missile destroyers INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence.

The last few weeks have witnessed increased maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Central and North Arabian Sea.

A few weeks back, a piracy incident was reported on MV Ruen approximately 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast followed by a drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, approximately 220 nautical miles south-west of Porbandar.