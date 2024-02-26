Chile Bolsters Defense With High-Tech Gear

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile is significantly boosting its military capabilities by integrating high-tech sensors, electro-optical systems, night vision cameras, and precision sights from leading global sources.



Leopard 2A4 tanks, with Carl Zeiss thermal imaging, set to upgrade to Aselsan tech for improved fire control systems.









Marder 1A3 vehicles undergo upgrades with OIP Land Systems, in collaboration with Famae, reflecting a broader upgrade trend.









The Air Force enriches its F-16 Fighting Falcons with Rafael Advanced Defens Systems' Litening and Reccelite for superior target acquisition and reconnaissance.



Similarly, Naval Aviation upgrades its fleet with FLIR's Star Safire III cameras for critical missions, ensuring unmatched surveillance capabilities.













Army's ground forces use Safran Vectronix's Vector 21 Nite, GonioLight, and Elbit Systems' thermal imaging for advanced night operations.









Special Forces and infantry units utilize cutting-edge sighting systems such as Meprolight, EOTech, and Aimpoint for precision in diverse conditions.



In 2015, Chile's Arm invested in Loris night vision goggles from OIP Sensor Systems, indicating a strong commitment to night warfare capabilities.









The commitment extends to vision systems from Theon International, ATN, ITL, and Newcon Optic, serving marine and naval aviation needs.

















Famae ensures operational readiness by testing and calibrating night vision devices in specialized facilities, crucial for maintaining sophisticated systems.

















Chile's commitment to a technologically advanced defense is highlighted by a night vision prototype featuring OLED screens and rechargeable batteries.









