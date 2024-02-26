Early Misstep Costs Corinthians In Key Paulista Clash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corinthians stumbled at Neo Química Arena, losing 1-0 to Ponte Preta in a critical tenth-round Paulista Championship match.



An early mistake by Carlos Miguel paved the way for Iago Dias's goal at the five-minute mark, setting a challenging tone for Corinthians.



Despite their best efforts and control over the game, they couldn't crack Ponte Preta's defense.



This loss dampens Corinthians playoff hopes, leaving them two games short of a sure spot. With 10 points in Group C, they lag behind Inter de Limeira and leader Bragantino.



Meanwhile, Ponte Preta's win boosts them to 16 points, overtaking Água Santa in Group B and moving them closer to the quarterfinals.







Next, Corinthians faces Santo André, and Ponte Preta takes on Novorizontino.









Yuri Alberto returned post-injury, but substitute goalie, Carlos Miguel, covering for suspended Cássio, accidentally assisted Ponte Preta's early score.



Despite dominating the ball, Corinthians failed to equalize.









The game was tense, with Corinthians pressing for a goal. Fagner and Ángel Romero worked to intensify the attack, but Ponte Preta's solid defense kept them at bay.



Coach António Oliveira's tactical changes aimed to spark creativity but fell short against Ponte Preta's steadfast defense.



The final whistle saw Corinthians fans appreciating their team's effort despite not securing a win.



Game Highlights







Score: Corinthians 0, Ponte Preta 1



Goal: Iago Dias (5 minutes)



Cards: Corinthians' Maycon, Gustavo Henrique, António Oliveira; Ponte Preta's Jeferson Jeh, Luiz Felipe, Igor Inocêncio, Léo Naldi



Crowd: 41,118



Earnings: R$2,339,123.50

Location: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo



This match underscores Corinthians' shaky standing in the championship and Ponte Preta's tactical strength, securing a crucial victory.