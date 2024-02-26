Brazil Triumphs In Beach Soccer, Boosting Sports Tourism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil clinched its sixth Beach Soccer World Cup title by defeating Italy 6-4 in Dubai. This victory, coming after their 2017 win, marked a significant resurgence on the international stage.



Italy took an early lead, but Brazil's resilience and strategic gameplay turned the tide, reminiscent of their previous match against Iran.



Rodrigo played a crucial role, scoring three goals. Bruno Xavier and Brendo also contributed to the win, with Italy's Genovali scoring an own goal.



Italy's challenge intensified with goalkeeper Casapieri's expulsion.



This win highlights Brazil's dominance in beach soccer and sets the scene for sports tourism's growth.







With events like the Copa America and Paris Olympic Games upcoming, the United States and France are becoming popular destinations for Brazilian tourist , showcasing the influence of sports on travel.



Brazil's path to victory involved overcoming group-stage adversaries like Oman, Portugal, and Mexico.



Their ambition to maintain their powerhouse status in beach soccer, despite not placing in the top three in the two preceding editions, was evident.



This Dubai victory is a testament to Brazil's sustained excellence and strategic skill on the sand.



The team's mix of seasoned champions from 2017 and new talents, under coach Marco Octavio's strategic vision, proved to be a winning combination.



This victory enriches Brazil's storied legacy in beach soccer.



Moreover, Brazil's beach soccer triumph underscores sports tourism's growing impact, projected to generate $1.8 trillion globally by 2030.



It underscores the potential of sporting events to propel tourism and emphasizes the pride associated with international sporting achievements.

MENAFN26022024007421016031ID1107900704