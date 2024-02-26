The Rise Of Sports Tourism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The UNWTO sees tourism bouncing back by 2024, with sports events playing a key role.



Collinson, overseeing 1,500 VIP lounges globally, expects sports tourism to hit $1.8 trillion by 2030.



The USA and France, which will host major sports events in 2024, are prime spots for Brazilian tourists.



Henrique Donabella of Collinson notes a surge in sports travel interest among Brazilians. This has led to specialized travel agencies catering to this niche.



Additionally, travelers now seek more from their journeys, demanding memorable experiences.







However, airport lounges have adapted, offering luxury services from sleep capsules to gourmet food.

Collinson highlights five trends shaping tourism's future:





Future Airports: AI and robotics will streamline travel and security, offering a tailored, digital-first experience.2. Tailored Experiences: With an increase in travel options, customer satisfaction hinges on personalized airport services.For many Brazilians, the journey starts with lounge access, setting the tone for the trip.3. Affordable Dream Trips: Budget constraints have travelers seeking cost-effective alternatives for their ideal vacations.Orlando leads international destinations, while Brazil's northeast is the domestic favorite.4. Simpler Vacations: There's a shift towards basic, meaningful getaways. Wellness retreats and digital detoxes are in demand, offering a break from daily life.5. "Bleisure's Growth": The blend of business and leisure travel is evolving. The rise of hybrid work encourages combining work trips with leisure activities.In Short, these trends underscore a dynamic shift in travel, emphasizing personalization, innovation, and the blending of work and play.As sports tourism grows, these elements will play a crucial role in shaping the industry's future.