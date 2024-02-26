ATP STARS EBDEN AND BOPANNA MAKE A GRAND SLAM IMPACT AT DUBAI DUTY FREE TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS' J.P. MORGAN KIDS DAY

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) ATP 500 event's Kids' Day proves a smash hit with over 800 young players engaging in dedicated tennis clinic and fun-filled activities





Dubai, UAE –

February 26, 2024 : More than 800 children from 20 schools across several Emirates participated in a J.P. Morgan Kids' Day today, marking the start of a busy week of ATP 500 action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.





The students' morning of activities included a dedicated tennis clinic led by coaches from the CF Tennis Academy, followed by entertainment, photo opportunities, and a meet-and-greet with reigning Australian Open doubles champions Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna.





The enthusiastic children were enthralled by the energetic tournament environment at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, as they took advantage of the chance to interact with professional tennis players and receive signed merchandise.





For their part, the Grand Slam winning Ebden and Bopanna were all smiles as they hit an endless number of tennis balls with the children, offering guidance and advice to the youngsters. Following the Kids' Day experience, Bopanna said:“The activities were so fun and vibrant, and it was fantastic to be part of an event that helps empower the next generation of tennis players and fans.”





Khaled Hobballah, Senior Country Officer for the MENA region at J.P. Morgan, added:“We are thrilled to sponsor the J.P. Morgan Kids Day at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the tenth

year in a row. Our aim is to inspire children from local schools to play and enjoy the fantastic game of tennis. There is nothing better than witnessing the young kids learn new skills and make new friends with smiles on their faces. Who knows, perhaps one may emerge as the world's next tennis star!”





The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is owned and organised by Dubai Duty Free and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

