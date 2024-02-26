(MENAFN- Baystreet) TSMC Opens Chip Factory In Japan As It Expands Beyond Taiwan

'One Love' Claims Top Box Office Spot for the Second Straight Week Movie goers in North America passed through the final weekend of February 2024. Wonka is the highest grossing film so far this year, having generated a total gross of $214 million at the domestic box office. After that, Mean Girls, the musical re-imagining of the 2004 hit, has claimed the second spot at the domestic box office with a total gross of $72.1 million.The third-highest grossing film at the domestic box office in 2024 is a film that also claimed the top spot for the second straight weekend in late February. Bob Marley: One Love generated $13.5 million total gross over the February 23-25 weekend. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training made its debut at the cinema this week and claimed the second spot over the weekend, delivering a total gross of $11.5 million. Ordinary Angels was another new release that found itself in the top three movies at the late February box office. The film generated a total gross of $6.50 million over this past weekend.Madame Web, which turned in a hugely disappointing box office performance in its opening weekend, was also trashed by critics. The Marvel release generated a total gross of $6.00 million. Migration rounded out the top five at the weekend box office. It generated a total gross of $3.00 million this past weekend.AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock has plunged 27% in 2024 as of close on Friday, February 23. AMC and its peers will look to Dune: Part Two to begin what the industry hopes is a strong stretch into the spring and summer months.

