(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Sell-off Warning On These Stocks: Rivian, Fiverr and More
Berkshire Hathaway Reports Strong Earnings And Record Cash Holdings
Expect This After S&P, Dow Hit New Records
Monday Morning Bargain Buys
Trade These 3 Winners and 2 Losers Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts
Chris La - Monday, February 26, 2024
Hottest Trades After Their Report: Baidu, Domino's, Best Buy, and More
The fourth-quarter earnings releases continue for the week starting Feb. 26. Domino's (DPZ) will move with high volatility today. Although Domino's typically reports modest earnings per share and revenue growth, it is a must-hold stock.
After the market closes, Unity (U), Zoom (ZM), and iRobot (IRBT) will post results. iRobot is the stock to avoid after Amazon (AMZN) abandoned its plans to buy the automated vacuum supplier.
Unity Software may struggle to rally if the company does not report a big enough cost cut. Earlier this month, Macquarie downgraded the stock to underperform and issued a $20 price target. A weak earnings report could send the stock in the $20 - $25 range. A strong report would lift the stock above $40.
Electronic Retailer Best Buy (BBY) stock is stuck oscillating in a $70 - $76 trading range. It offers good value, offset by weak growth prospects. Expect Best Buy to report strong cash from operations. Q4 is seasonally strongest, thanks to the holiday season.
On Tuesday, companies posting results include Lowe's (LOW), solar energy firm Array Technologies (ARRY), Beyond Meat (BYND), and Lemonade (LMND).
On Wednesday, Baidu (BIDU) will post its results. The Chinese tech firm will need to report strong growth prospects from its artificial intelligence efforts.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN26022024000212011056ID1107900622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.