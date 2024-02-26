Hottest Trades After Their Report: Baidu, Domino's, Best Buy, and More

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Sell-off Warning On These Stocks: Rivian, Fiverr and More

Chris La - Monday, February 26, 2024

The fourth-quarter earnings releases continue for the week starting Feb. 26. Domino's (DPZ) will move with high volatility today. Although Domino's typically reports modest earnings per share and revenue growth, it is a must-hold stock.

After the market closes, Unity (U), Zoom (ZM), and iRobot (IRBT) will post results. iRobot is the stock to avoid after Amazon (AMZN) abandoned its plans to buy the automated vacuum supplier.

Unity Software may struggle to rally if the company does not report a big enough cost cut. Earlier this month, Macquarie downgraded the stock to underperform and issued a $20 price target. A weak earnings report could send the stock in the $20 - $25 range. A strong report would lift the stock above $40.

Electronic Retailer Best Buy (BBY) stock is stuck oscillating in a $70 - $76 trading range. It offers good value, offset by weak growth prospects. Expect Best Buy to report strong cash from operations. Q4 is seasonally strongest, thanks to the holiday season.

On Tuesday, companies posting results include Lowe's (LOW), solar energy firm Array Technologies (ARRY), Beyond Meat (BYND), and Lemonade (LMND).

On Wednesday, Baidu (BIDU) will post its results. The Chinese tech firm will need to report strong growth prospects from its artificial intelligence efforts.









