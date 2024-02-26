               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trade These 3 Winners And 2 Losers


2/26/2024 10:11:27 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Sell-off Warning On These Stocks: Rivian, Fiverr and More

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reports Strong Earnings And Record Cash Holdings
  • Expect This After S&P, Dow Hit New Records
  • Monday Morning Bargain Buys
  • Hottest Trades After Their Report: Baidu, Domino's, Best Buy, and More Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Monday, February 26, 2024

    Trade These 3 Winners and 2 Losers

    Stocks that shoot higher look riskier to buy because the premium rises. However, market momentum is bullish for companies trading in a break-out

    Trip (TCOM) broke out by rising 14.1% last week. The China-based firm posted non-GAAP EPADS of 56 cents. The firm has a digital strategy that focuses on globalization. It will establish its global supply chain to turn itself into the key hub for travelers from China visiting other parts of Asia.

    Dominion Energy (D) is another winner. The utility firm is underperforming in its windmill business. However, it may cut costs to strengthen earnings.

    Etsy (ETSY) bottomed at $70 last week. Traders are betting that Etsy's marketplace gross margin sales will turn positive this year.
    Stocks to Avoid

    Investors may want to avoid Booking Holdings (BKNG). Shares lost 5.4% last week after Middle East conflicts hurt room reservations during the holiday season.

    In the chip sector, Intel (INTC) is one of the worst-performing stocks on the Nasdaq. The firm announced a new foundry system for AI development in partnership with Microsoft. The mention of AI failed to break INTC stock from a downtrend. The stock will have trouble breaking out above $45 as momentum investors buy AMD, Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), and Marvell (MRVL) stock instead.





    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN26022024000212011056ID1107900621


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search