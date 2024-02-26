(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Chris La - Monday, February 26, 2024
Monday Morning Bargain Buys
Investors wary of chasing the latest hype in artificial intelligence stocks may look for bargains in the entertainment and media business.
Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) lost 9.94% last Friday, closing at $8.61. For 2023, the firm concentrated on restructuring its business to set up growth, achieving synergies to cut costs and pay down debt, and turning its streaming business into a profitable business.
WBD shares are lower because the company did not offer free cash flow EBITDA guidance. Last year, it included a $1 billion benefit. This year, that will reverse.
In the technology sector, Adobe (ADBE) lost 6.3% last week on no news. Twilio's (TWLO) drop weak before likely spooked investors seeking growth in cloud-based software businesses.
Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks (PANW) lost one-quarter of its value. Investors may gain broad exposure in this sector through HACK, BUG, or CIBR exchange-traded funds. Still, investors may buy PANW stock in one-quarter positions. If the stock falls below $260, the investor could add to the position.
In e-commerce, MercadoLibre (MELI) pulled back from the $1,800 peak to close at $1,629.32. The company posted a flat Y/Y quarterly profit after taking a one-off expense related to tax liabilities. The full charge is significant at around $350 million. It recorded only 6% of that charge in the latest quarterly report.
