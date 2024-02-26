Azerbaijani Embassy In Pakistan Commemorates Khojaly Genocide Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan organised a seminar dedicated
to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide in the National
Library of Pakistan together with the Muslim Institute, one of the
leading think tanks in this country, Azernews reports.
The Chairman of the Defence Committee of the Pakistani Senate,
Senator Mushahid Husayn Syed, the Chairman of the Human Rights
Committee, Senator Walid Iqbal, ambassadors and diplomats of
foreign countries, leading staff of various think tanks and
universities in Pakistan, and public and mass media representatives
participated in the event.
The event commemorated the memory of the Khojaly Genocide
victims with a minute of silence, and a video containing extensive
information about the Khojaly Genocide was screened.
Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of the Azerbaijan Republic to
Pakistan, gave a speech at the event and noted that the 32nd
anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, which is one of the greatest
tragedies of humanity, was commemorated.
Stating that the Azerbaijani people are continuously subjected
to the policy of ethnic cleansing, genocide, and aggression by the
Armenian nationalists, the ambassador gave detailed information
about the Khojaly genocide. He emphasised that on the night of
February 25-26, 1992, the armed forces of Armenia violated all
norms of international law, together with the 366th motorised rifle
regiment of the former USSR, attacked Khojaly and destroyed this
city. As a result of this terrible crime, 613 peaceful Azerbaijanis
were killed. He pointed out that 487 people were brutally murdered,
and mutilated, 1275 residents were taken hostage and subjected to
brutal torture, and the fate of 150 hostages, including 68 women
and 26 children, is still unknown.
Farhadov emphasized that it was on the initiative of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev that the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis made a
political and legal assessment of the Khojaly genocide in 1994, and
February 26 was declared Khojaly Genocide Day, and the truth about
the tragedy was conveyed to the international community.
Touching upon the Justice to Khojaly! international campaign
initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, the ambassador said that the large-scale activities
carried out by the Foundation in this direction around the world
and noted that the Khojaly tragedy was recognized as genocide by a
number of countries, including Pakistan, and various international
organizations.
Speaking about the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as the
anti-terrorist operations held on September 19-20, 2023, Farhadov
drew attention to the fact that the Azerbaijani Army under the
leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, ended
the Armenian occupation and ensured the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of the country.
The ambassador brought to the attention of the guests the visit
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to
the city of Khojaly on October 15, 2023, and the raising of the
Azerbaijani flag there.
The ambassador talked about the restoration and construction
works carried out in the liberated territories, including in
Khojaly, and emphasised that the residents of Khojaly would return
to their homes within the framework of the Great Return program in
2024.
The Chairman of the Defence Committee of the Pakistan Senate,
Mushahid Huseyin Seyed, and the Chairman of the Human Rights
Committee, Walid Iqbal, spoke at the event and said that Armenia
committed genocide in the city of Khojaly in February 1992 and
strongly condemned the inhumane and terrible crimes. Senators
pointed to the adoption of various resolutions related to the
Khojaly genocide by the Pakistan Senate and underlined that they
showed solidarity with Azerbaijan. Stating that Azerbaijan has
freed its lands from occupation, they expressed their admiration
for the wise policy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, for the restoration of the country's territorial
integrity and sovereignty, as well as for national interests. At
the end of their speech, they expressed their respect for the
memory of the Khojaly victims.
The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacacı, head of the
Muslim Institute Sahibzadeh Sultan Ahmed Ali, president of the
Centre for South Asian and International Studies Major General
Khalid Amir Cefri, and expert Prof. Dr. Tughral Yamin gave a speech
at the seminar and spoke about the Khojaly genocide and said that
they honor the memory of the victims of the genocide. Emphasising
that this genocide committed against peaceful people is a crime
committed not only against Azerbaijan but against humanity, the
speakers called on the international community to condemn Armenia
for these heinous acts.
