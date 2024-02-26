President Of Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation Meets With Minister Of Culture And Information Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan,
President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundations Aktoty
Raimkulova met with the Minister of Culture and Information of
Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, Azernews reports,
citing.
At the meeting, the existing ties of cooperation between the
Foundation and Kazakhstan, the founding country of the
organization, were emphasized. The parties discussed the directions
of the Foundation's activities in the current and next year in the
field of protection and popularization of the rich cultural
heritage of Kazakhstan.
During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the
implementation of the "Turkic Cultural Heritage Convention"
entrusted to the Foundation within the framework of the strategic
program "Turkic World Vision-2040". The creation of the
Foundation's Council, as well as the preparatory work carried out
for the Meeting of the Council with the participation of the
Ministers of Culture of the organization's member countries, was
emphasized.
Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of
Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, stressing the significance for the Turkic
world of the Convention prepared by the Foundation, expressed
confidence in providing the necessary support for cooperation in
this area. She also highly appreciated the organization's efforts
to establish the Foundation's Council and confirmed participation
in the Council Meeting, which is planned to be held in March this
year.
The meeting continued with the discussion of further prospects
for cooperation between the Foundation and Kazakhstan and issues of
mutual interest.
