Bulgaria, Ukraine Discuss Signing Security Agreement - Prime Minister

Bulgaria will consult with Ukraine on guarantees of assistance and sign a relevant document as part of the G7 'Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine'.

This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov at a press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Bulgaria is one of the countries that supported the G7 declaration. Within the framework of this declaration and our bilateral efforts, we are constantly increasing our support in the field of diplomacy, invitations to the EU and NATO, and military and technical assistance," he said.

The Bulgarian prime minister noted that his country checks Ukraine's needs and capabilities daily, which also applies to humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in Bulgaria and Bulgarians in Ukraine. Denkov also informed that Bulgaria supports the search for the right legal form to compensate for the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

"The issue of signing guarantees of assistance will be discussed. Consultations will be held and we will make a decision. I would like to emphasize once again that Bulgaria has never stopped its assistance to Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

He added that the assistance to Ukraine will be provided as part of the EU and NATO efforts and based on bilateral agreements, two of which are scheduled to be signed today. Denkov also refused to talk about the details of Bulgaria's military aid but noted that his country is one of the leading countries that assists Ukraine concerning its GDP.

As reported, Denkov began his visit to Ukraine on February 26 along with other members of the Bulgarian government.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov agreed to intensify the development of logistics and infrastructure.

On July 11-12, a NATO summit was held in Vilnius. The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on a 'Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine'. The declaration was later joined by Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The list continues to grow.

Ukraine has signed security agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Italy.