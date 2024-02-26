President Calls For Concluding 'Moral Agreement' Between State, Businesses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian businesses and the state should conclude a modern 'moral agreement', where the state will provide support for businesses, and businesses will operate with no shady deals and stay away from the Russian market.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the forum 'Made in Ukraine', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have to conclude a completely modern moral agreement between society and business, between the state and businesses. Entrepreneurship involves the best qualities: the ability to organize life, the ability to organize relationships with others in order to have a better, more pleasant life and have confidence in your tomorrow. The state certainly should not and will not interfere in this. All the business successes of one person should be part of the social success and common strength of the whole of Ukraine. This is possible only if businesses operate transparently, in a 'white' way, pay taxes, try to create jobs, do not work in Russia and do not help it in this war. Absolutely clear moral rules. Everyone who adheres to such rules should receive the full assistance of the state,” Zelensky said.

In his words, Ukrainian authorities are now making every effort to provide support for businesses. In particular, an active dialogue with partners is underway to ensure the possibility of war risk insurance for any kind of investment.

Additionally, the Ukrainian government is working in many areas to maintain and expand Ukraine's export opportunities.

With regard to business support, it is important to develop and implement changes in public institutions, so that businesses can have more confidence, the Head of State added.

“In particular, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine should reform the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine. Any possibility of government bodies to put pressure on businesses should be eliminated,” Zelensky stressed.

According to the President of Ukraine, another important area in the Government's business support efforts is the development of specific government programs allowing Ukrainian producers to scale up operations, such as government grants, loans, production incentives, etc.

The Head of State noted the importance of the further work and development of Ukrainian businesses, so that the country has resources to win the war.

“We are starting a new page of our economic history, our 'Made in Ukraine' economic policy. We must win, and it is a matter of survival. In order for Ukraine to have the necessary resources for its victory, Ukrainian goods, Ukrainian services, Ukrainian consumption and Ukrainian exports, i.e. Ukrainian entrepreneurs, must also win,” Zelensky noted.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to all Ukrainian entrepreneurs doing business and creating jobs in Ukraine, for each product or service made in Ukraine, as well as everyone laying the economic framework for the country's living, i.e. achieving Ukraine's goals in this war.

“Everyone should now remember that we have only one front, and our soldiers are holding it. But, for the front to be effective, the whole of Ukraine must be effective and strong, everyone who works for the sake of the state and people,” Zelensky emphasized.

He mentioned that Ukraine has already done significant things to modernize and simplify the work of government institutions for them to contribute to the efficiency of economy. There are many examples of such work: from more liberal legislative regulation to digital tools, which have been adding to economic growth for several years now.

“Now, we should add even more instruments,” Zelensky said.

One of such instruments, according to the Head of State, is the newly created platform, Made in Ukraine, which is expected to serve as a platform for holding a continuous direct dialogue between the state and businesses.

“Here, the interests of everyone who works in Ukraine, who works transparently and for the benefit of Ukraine, who pays taxes in Ukraine and does not work in Russia should be represented. A small business is just as valuable as a large one. The entrepreneurs of each community, each region, each sector of our state equally deserve attention and support,” Zelensky concluded.

A reminder that, on January 26, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the establishment of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform 'Made in Ukraine'.

The platform is intended to ensure an effective dialogue and combine the efforts of government authorities and businesses, encourage the business activity of Ukrainian producers, promote Ukrainian products, improve the investment climate, create economic conditions for Ukraine's recovery, modernization and economic growth, as well as encourage Ukrainian citizens to return from abroad. The newly created platform will work under the patronage of the President of Ukraine.