Bahraini Amb. Congratulates Kuwait On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Lulwa Al-Bughaili

KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Kuwait Salah Al-Maliki congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on the occasion of Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33th Liberation Day.

Speaking to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Maliki lauded the brotherly deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and Bahrain, saying "when we speak of the Kuwaiti-Bahraini relations we recall with pride the long history and many achievements which reflect the historical depth of the two countries".

"The Kuwaiti and Bahraini people also have long decades of many, diverse, distinct and continuous social and fraternal relationships," Al-Maliki added.

The ambassador mentioned the old relations between the two countries in the economic and trade fields, stating that both nations have a common history filled with accomplishments.

He expressed his happiness to share with the Kuwaiti people their celebrations marking the Gulf country's National Day, wishing for Kuwait further progress and prosperity. (end)

