Jordanian, Saudi Officials Discuss Media Cooperation

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communication Zaid Nawaisa on Monday met with Abdul Latif bin Muhammad Al-Abdul Latif, CEO of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Media Regulation. The meeting focused on deepening media cooperation between the two countries.Officials including Ibrahim Bawarid, Director General of the Radio and Television Corporation; Fayrouz Mubaideen, Director-General of the Jordan News Agency (Petra); and Bashir Momani, Director-General of the Media Commission, represented Jordan. Saudi Arabia's delegation included Khaled Al-Ghamdi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information for International Media Relations, and Ali Al-Zaid, Special Advisor to the Minister of Information.Nawaisa emphasized the historic and fraternal ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, lauding the support from the leadership of both nations. He praised Saudi Arabia's advancements under Vision 2030, including Riyadh's hosting of significant events and its contribution to highlighting Arab and Palestinian issues through media.The meeting covered the establishment of the Ministry of Government Communication as part of Jordan's public sector modernization efforts, including the development of policies to enhance public trust in government communication.Abdul Latif highlighted the visit's aim to bolster media relations, commending Jordan's media and information education initiatives. He expressed Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting Jordan in the media sector and fostering cooperation between their official media institutions.Discussions also touched on the Arab strategy for international media company engagement, the development of memorandums of understanding, and enhancing bilateral cooperation through news, program exchanges, and photo archives to strengthen media ties.