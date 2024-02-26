King Abdullah II Fund For Development Launches 5Th Edition Of Community Entrepreneurship Challenge

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) - The King Abdullah II Fund for Development has opened the application process for Jordanian youths and civil society organizations to receive financial and technical assistance through the fifth session of the Community Entrepreneurship Challenge.The initiative, under the slogan "Don't Leave Your Idea on Paper," supports the vision of His Majesty the King, emphasizing the role of youth as pivotal agents of change and the significance of harnessing their potential to address societal challenges, fostering leadership and innovation.This annual project seeks to empower young entrepreneurs by providing necessary support for launching new ventures or enhancing existing ones, thereby boosting their community impact. It also aims to foster a culture of initiative, generosity, and active citizenship among youth, contributing to the development of their regions and showcasing successful examples of positive community change.Targeting individuals and groups aged 22-40, as well as civil society organizations, the Fund encourages applicants to register via their platform () from February 25 to March 23, adhering to specified conditions and criteria.Selected projects will benefit from a comprehensive training program designed to refine project ideas for maximum effectiveness and impact. Financial aid will be awarded, with individual and group projects receiving up to JD5,000, and civil society organizations receiving between JD10,000 to JD15,000.A technical committee will evaluate submissions, selecting projects for the training program aimed at enhancing participants' technical skills. This process culminates in a presentation, leading to the final evaluation and announcement of results.Since its inception in 2019, the project has supported 23 initiatives, creating 1,768 direct and indirect opportunities.