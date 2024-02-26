Higher Council For Science And Technology Hosts Diplomatic Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. (Petra) - Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Science and Technology Mashhour Rifai welcomed a diplomatic delegation comprising the ambassadors of Greece, Thailand, Sweden, Tunisia, Lebanon, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and Pakistan on Monday.The meeting, attended by directors of the council's centers, served as a platform to highlight the robust bilateral relations between Jordan and the represented countries. Rifai emphasized the importance of initiatives aimed at strengthening these ties further.In his remarks, Rifai advocated for the adoption of innovative policies related to science, technology, and innovation, emphasizing the need to support scientific research, entrepreneurship, and innovative ecosystems.A presentation on the Council's role, activities, programs, and upcoming plans, including the Al-Hassan Learning Platform launch, was delivered by Rifai. Discussions ensued on potential areas of cooperation, encompassing water, energy, food security, climate change, biotechnology, renewable energy, IT, and healthcare.The meeting also deliberated on capacity-building measures for researchers and faculty members, focusing on student exchange programs, workshops, training courses, technology transfer, and initiatives to support innovation and entrepreneurship.Agreements were reached to establish networking channels between the HIgher Council for Science and Technology and similar institutions in the ambassadors' countries, particularly in scientific research.Ambassadors commended the Council's local, regional, and international standing, acknowledging its pivotal role in bridging academia and industry. They expressed their countries' readiness for enhanced cooperation to foster economic development in Jordan.