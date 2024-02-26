Jordan And Saudi Arabia Strengthen Media Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson, Muhannad Mubaideen, welcomed the Saudi Minister of Information, Salman Dosari, in a meeting aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in media.During the discussion, attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef Sudairi, Moubaideen emphasized the importance of cooperation between Jordan and Saudi Arabia in various fields, particularly in media.Mubaideen highlighted the significance of established relations between the two nations. Both ministers expressed mutual interest in enhancing collaboration in media education and exploring opportunities for joint initiatives in this regard.Dosari commended Jordan's expertise in media and information education and expressed willingness to learn from Jordan's experience. He also shared insights into Saudi Arabia's efforts to regulate advertisers on social media platforms, aiming to maintain content integrity and combat misinformation.Additionally, the ministers discussed the Arab strategy for engaging with international media companies, focusing on constructive dialogue and mutual cooperation.The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to deepening collaboration between Jordan and Saudi Arabia in the media sector, reflecting the shared vision of both nations.