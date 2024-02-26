Jokic Has Third Straight Triple-Double As Nuggets Beat Warriors 119-103

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

San Francisco: Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists for his third straight triple-double and 18th of the season after his long buzzer-beater against Golden State sealed the last meeting, leading the defending champion Denver Nuggets past the Warriors again in a 119-103 victory Sunday night.

Jokic hit a Stephen Curry-like 40-footer as Denver rallied for a 130-127 win at Chase Center on Jan. 4, then topped Curry and Co. to sweep the four-game season series. On Sunday, Jokic shot 13 for 24 on the way to his 122nd career regular-season triple-double.

Klay Thompson scored 23 points all in the first half and Curry overcame a slow start missing his first seven 3-point tries before finishing with 20 points - all but four scored in the second half. He hit his only 3 with 3:26 left in the third in a 1-for-10 performance from deep.

The two-time MVP passed both Dwyane Wade (23,165) for 32nd place and Adrian Dantley (23,177) for 31st on the NBA's scoring list.

Jamal Murray scored 27 points and Aaron Gordon 17 in the Nuggets' seventh consecutive victory against the Warriors and 10th in 11 and also their fifth in a row on Golden State's home floor since a 113-102 defeat on March 10, 2022.