Ali Fazal Opens Up On How Richa And He Juggled Work And Nuptials In 2022

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in the streaming thriller film 'Khufiya', opened up on the challenging times he faced while he and his wife Richa Chadha were busy with their wedding festivities.

Ali and Richa, who were legally married two and a half years before they took their vows in the traditional way in 2022, spoke with the media on Monday as they announced their slate as producers.

Looking back, Ali Fazal told the media, "At that time, we both were busy on professional fronts, I was shooting for 'Mirzapur' and Richa was filming SLB's 'Heeramandi'. It was quite a thrilling time, kyunki ek taraf shaadi bhi ho rahi hai, production bhi chal raha hai, aur ek taraf paise bhi kam pad rahe the."

The couple somehow powered through those demanding times. Their first production 'Girls Will Be Girls' recently won the Audience Choice Award for Best Film and the Jury Award for Best Actor at the Sundance Film Festival.

Meanwhile, their production house Pushing Buttons Studios also has films such as 'Papita', the animated film 'Doggie Stylez', 'Pinky Promise', 'RiAlity' and 'Miss Palmoliv All Night Cabaret' in the pipeline.