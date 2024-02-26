IIT-Kanpur's Class Of 1974 Pledges Rs 10.11 Crore For Their Alma Mater

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Feb 26 (IANS) In a heartfelt gesture to their alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K), the Class of 1974 has pledged Rs 10.11 crore for supporting various activities at the institute.

The pledge comes as part of the Golden Jubilee Reunion of the batch held from February 23-25, with over 80 alumni in attendance along with their families.

This generous commitment highlights the alumni's enduring dedication to support various research endeavours and initiatives benefiting students at IIT-Kanpur, while the three-day celebratory event offered them the scope to reminisce, reconnect, and reaffirm their commitment to the institute's thrive for continued excellence.

Expressing gratitude for such a generous pledge made by the Class of 1974, Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT-Kanpur, in a release, said: "IIT-Kanpur takes great pride in its alumni, and time and again, our alumni have come together for supporting the growth of their alma mater through various means. This pledge by the Class of 1974 resonates with a collective vision for promoting excellence at the institute by contributing to the development of infrastructure, R&D Facilities, and academic activities. The pledge is to be constituted as 'The Class of 1974 Batch Legacy Fund' and will be utilized to enrich opportunities for students and faculty alike."

Prof. Kantesh Balani, Dean of Resources & Alumni, IIT-Kanpur, said: "This is a new benchmark set by this Class to support its Alma mater. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the batch coordinators."