PM Shmyhal: More Than 90% Of Ukrainian Businesses Returning To Pre-War Production Levels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 90% of Ukrainian businesses have resumed operation and are returning to the pre-war production levels.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the forum 'Made in Ukraine', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine's resilience over two years since the full-scale war started has been the result of the heroism of our Defense Forces and the result of the selfless work of Ukrainian businesses,” Shmyhal said.

In his words, with the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine's economy dropped by 30%. Many experts used to predict the economic catastrophe, but“just as experts underestimated the Ukrainian Army on the battlefield, they also underestimated Ukrainian entrepreneurs on the home front.”

According to Shmyhal, adaptability, proactivity, crisis management, and timely government support programs helped Ukrainian businesses to survive and recover.

“Today, more than 90% of Ukrainian enterprises have resumed operation and are returning to the pre-war production levels,” Shmyhal added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that such sectors as construction, agriculture, domestic trade and processing are showing the highest restoration pace.