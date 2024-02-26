'Buy Ukrainian' Cashback: Zelensky Instructs Government To Develop Business Support Steps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the Government of Ukraine to develop practical steps in support of domestic businesses, including the 'Buy Ukrainian' cashback program.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State during the forum 'Made in Ukraine', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We must make every effort for as many Ukrainian enterprises as possible to maintain and scale up their work. I have instructed Government to develop several practical steps. In particular, the 'Buy Ukrainian' cashback program is under development, which would allow Ukrainian citizens to get a partial refund to a special card as they purchase certain Ukrainian-produced goods and services,” Zelensky told.

In his words, the goal is to make Ukrainian money stay in Ukraine and work.

“These are taxes, these are the salaries of our warriors, these are the capabilities of our state, namely the defense ones,” Zelensky added.

The President of Ukraine mentioned that, as part of the above program, the cashback parameters are being developed, both financial and technical.

“We should try and launch the program this year,” Zelensky stressed.

A reminder that, on January 26, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the establishment of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform 'Made in Ukraine'.

The platform is intended to ensure an effective dialogue and combine the efforts of government authorities and businesses, encourage the business activity of Ukrainian producers, promote Ukrainian products, improve the investment climate, create economic conditions for Ukraine's recovery, modernization and economic growth, as well as encourage Ukrainian citizens to return from abroad. The newly created platform will work under the patronage of the President of Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine