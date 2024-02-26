President Ilham Aliyev Observes Minute Of Silence

( MENAFN - AzerNews) At 17:00 on February 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly genocide by observing a minute of silence, Azernews reports.

