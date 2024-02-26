President Ilham Aliyev Observes Minute Of Silence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At 17:00 on February 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to the victims of the Khojaly genocide by
observing a minute of silence, Azernews reports.
MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107900370
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.