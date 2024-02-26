Azerbaijani Ombudsman Employees Pay Tribute To Khojaly Memorial

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide,
which is one of the most terrible crimes against humanity in the
history of mankind, the employees of the Office of the Commissioner
for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited
the Khojaly Massacre Memorial.
Bunches of flowers were arranged in front of the monument
erected in memory of the victims of the genocide, and the memory of
the victims of the tragedy was remembered with deep respect.
MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107900369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.