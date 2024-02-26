Azerbaijani Ombudsman Employees Pay Tribute To Khojaly Memorial

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, which is one of the most terrible crimes against humanity in the history of mankind, the employees of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the Khojaly Massacre Memorial.

Bunches of flowers were arranged in front of the monument erected in memory of the victims of the genocide, and the memory of the victims of the tragedy was remembered with deep respect.