               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Ombudsman Employees Pay Tribute To Khojaly Memorial


2/26/2024 9:11:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, which is one of the most terrible crimes against humanity in the history of mankind, the employees of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the Khojaly Massacre Memorial.

Bunches of flowers were arranged in front of the monument erected in memory of the victims of the genocide, and the memory of the victims of the tragedy was remembered with deep respect.

MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107900369

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search