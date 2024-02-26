First Relocation To Aghdam To Begin Next Year, Says President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The former IDPs have already returned to five settlements. This
year, the number of settlements will reach 20,” President Ilham
Aliyev said at a meeting with representatives of the general public
from the Khojaly district, Azernews reports.
“This year, life will be restored in both Khojaly and Khankendi,
including the nearby villages of Malibayli, Karkijahan, Turshsu of
Shusha. The city of Aghdam is being restored, and the first
relocation to Aghdam will begin next year. In other words,
construction work is gaining momentum,” the Azerbaijani leader
noted.
