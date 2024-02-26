ADA University Plants Trees In Memory Of Khojaly Genocide Child Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The ADA University Foundation hosted a tree-planting campaign
dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy and
planted 63 trees to perpetuate the memory of 63 children killed in
the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.
ADA University, University Foundation (ADAF), and Coca-Cola
Foundation jointly organised the event in the empty yard of the
Integrated Training Board School No. 11.
ADA University's voluntary students, teachers, and staff, as
well as students of the school, took part in the action. 63 fruit
trees were planted, and each of them was named after martyred
children.
Firuza Ismayil Aliyeva, head of ADAF's Sponsorship Projects
Department, noted that this project, implemented through the
Coca-Cola Foundation, one of the main partners of the ADA
University Foundation, perpetuates the name of Khojaly martyrs and
keeps their memory alive.
She added that the students of this school will once again
remember their responsibility towards nature and society.
Gulnara Abdullayeva, director of school No. 11, expressed her
satisfaction with the school's participation in the project and
emphasised that this project is an example of the importance of
relations between the school and the university. She said that
today's tree planting campaign reminds everyone once again that the
first steps to raising a socially responsible citizen should be
taken in school.
