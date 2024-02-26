ADA University Plants Trees In Memory Of Khojaly Genocide Child Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The ADA University Foundation hosted a tree-planting campaign dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy and planted 63 trees to perpetuate the memory of 63 children killed in the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.

ADA University, University Foundation (ADAF), and Coca-Cola Foundation jointly organised the event in the empty yard of the Integrated Training Board School No. 11.

ADA University's voluntary students, teachers, and staff, as well as students of the school, took part in the action. 63 fruit trees were planted, and each of them was named after martyred children.

Firuza Ismayil Aliyeva, head of ADAF's Sponsorship Projects Department, noted that this project, implemented through the Coca-Cola Foundation, one of the main partners of the ADA University Foundation, perpetuates the name of Khojaly martyrs and keeps their memory alive.

She added that the students of this school will once again remember their responsibility towards nature and society.

Gulnara Abdullayeva, director of school No. 11, expressed her satisfaction with the school's participation in the project and emphasised that this project is an example of the importance of relations between the school and the university. She said that today's tree planting campaign reminds everyone once again that the first steps to raising a socially responsible citizen should be taken in school.