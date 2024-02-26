President: Denying The Khojaly Genocide Is Unfair And Dishonest

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We have made a great deal of effort to convey this truth to the
world, and we rightly demanded justice from the world,” said
President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with representatives of
the general public from the Khojaly district, Azernews reports.
“The Khojaly genocide is a bloody crime that was perpetrated
before the eyes of the world. Denying the Khojaly genocide is
unfair and dishonest. However, the Armenian state, the same forces
that stood behind it back then and are still there now, the same
countries were doing everything in their power to cover up this
crime, not to bring Armenia to account, not to introduce sanctions
against Armenia, and to let them get away with it,” the head of
state emphasised.
