President: Denying The Khojaly Genocide Is Unfair And Dishonest

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We have made a great deal of effort to convey this truth to the world, and we rightly demanded justice from the world,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with representatives of the general public from the Khojaly district, Azernews reports.

“The Khojaly genocide is a bloody crime that was perpetrated before the eyes of the world. Denying the Khojaly genocide is unfair and dishonest. However, the Armenian state, the same forces that stood behind it back then and are still there now, the same countries were doing everything in their power to cover up this crime, not to bring Armenia to account, not to introduce sanctions against Armenia, and to let them get away with it,” the head of state emphasised.