Maryam Nawaz Makes History, Elected Punjab's First Female Chief Minister

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a groundbreaking move, Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N nominee, clinched victory as she was elected as Punjab's Chief Minister. The Punjab Assembly convened for the election under the supervision of the newly appointed Speaker, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

Maryam Nawaz's historic win saw her securing a remarkable 220 votes, while her rival candidate, Rana Aftab, failed to garner any support.

As the assembly session commenced, Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan explained the voting procedure. However, disruption ensued when members of the Sunni Ittehad Council began creating a disturbance.

Also Read: New Faces Dominate KP Assembly: Unveiling the Dynamic Blend of Experience and Fresh Blood

Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan urged them to maintain decorum, assuring that proceedings would adhere to the constitution. Subsequently, the members of the Sunni Ittehad Council walked out in protest.

Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan assigned the task of persuading the Sunni Ittehad Council members to Khalil Tahir, Imran Nazir, Salman Rafique, Samiullah, Sohail Shaukat, and Ali Geelani. Despite these efforts, the Sunni Ittehad Council members did not return, opting to continue their boycott. The Speaker proceeded with the assembly proceedings in their absence, and members cast their votes.

Before she arrived at the Punjab Assembly, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz paid respects at the graves of her grandfather, grandmother, and mother in Jati Umra before heading to the assembly.