Qatar Amir, Hamas Leader Mull Over Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh discussed on Monday the latest developments of the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories.

They also tackled Qatar's ongoing efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the enclave, said the Amiri Diwan in a statement.

During the meeting, the Amir of Qatar restated his country's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, underlining the significance of Palestinian unity to regain their legitimate rights, chiefly an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Qatar is exerting mediation efforts, in collaboration with regional and international partners, to secure a prisoner swap deal and humanitarian aid access just as part of ongoing endeavors to put an end to the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza. (end)

