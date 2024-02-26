Union Coop Strengthens Support For Local Farmers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai-based cooperative signs MoU sighting support for local farmers in Hatta





Dubai, UAE: Union Coop recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hatta Traders Council to bolster entrepreneurial ventures and foster commercial and investment endeavors in the Hatta region at Hatta Farming Festival, organized by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, taking place until 27 February. This collaboration aims to enhance sustainable business practices and support local farmers, aligning with Union Coop's commitment to corporate social responsibility, community service and national food security.

The agreement, inked by Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, and Mana Ahmed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Hatta Traders Council, signifies a pivotal step towards corp. social responsibility and quality assurance in providing fresh, high-quality products to consumers. It entails a strategic plan to supply local farmers' products to designated Union Coop branches, ensuring a reliable and diverse range of agricultural goods. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Yaqoob Al Balooshi, Fresh Category Trade Dept. Manager, Union Coop, Mr. Shuaib Al Hammadi, Senior Media Section Manager, Union Coop, Ms. Huda Salem Saif, Senior Communication Section Manager at Union Coop, and other dignitaries.



Furthermore, Union Coop pledges moral and material backing for the upcoming agriculture festival in Hatta, showcasing local products and services to support the region's farmers. Al Hashemi emphasized that this partnership underscores Union Coop's dedication to sustainability and its role in promoting local initiatives across Dubai.

Mana Ahmed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Hatta Traders Council, highlighted Hatta's significance as a key agricultural hub in Dubai, emphasizing the positive impact of the agreement on local farmers and the region's agricultural sector. With over 200 farms and 230 livestock holdings, Hatta boasts fertile soil and ample water resources, positioning it as a vital contributor to the emirate's food security.

The partnership between Union Coop and the Hatta Traders Council marks a significant stride towards empowering local farmers and ensuring the availability of fresh produce, reinforcing Union Coop's pivotal role in Dubai's commercial landscape.