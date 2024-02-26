Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-28

(MENAFN- MarkNtel Advisors) Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Outlook



The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23.5% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-28.



This section provides an essential and dependable overview of the Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market, serving as a guide for stakeholders navigating the industry's future trajectory. It covers critical aspects, guiding through challenges and opportunities, shedding light on the market landscape, key insights, driving forces, major competitors, regulatory framework, potential growth, ongoing trends, supply chain dynamics, evolving policies, product types, applications, prominent players, and sectors.



Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) Market Driver:



Frequent Deployment of AI, ML, and IoT in the Manufacturing Industry to Drive the Market Growth – The adoption of AI & IOT technologies in the manufacturing sector has risen dramatically over the past few years. This is in line with the advent of Industry 4.0. Systems powered by AI & the Internet of Things (IoT), make it possible to optimize manufacturing procedures, give out early warnings, foresee or anticipate equipment or machinery breakdown, and gather comprehensive data, thus helping manufacturers work more fluidly. Additionally, in industrial units, jobs like conditioning monitoring & equipment maintenance are carried out using AI & ML algorithms in the absence of normal personnel. Hence, owing to the listed factors it is anticipated that the integration of AI, ML, and IoT in the industrial sector would drive the Global Industrial Internet of Things Market in the future years as well.



Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Segmentation



Discover a comprehensive evaluation of every segment and its subdivisions, allowing our clients to gain a deep understanding of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market (2023-28). We prioritize uncovering the pivotal factors that presently drive and will shape the industry's growth moving forward. Our goal is to empower our esteemed clients by optimizing their end-user positioning and revenue generation through a thorough analysis of market size and volume across diverse segmentation categories.



The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market segmentation is enlisted below:



By Components



Hardware- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Software & Services- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million



By Connectivity



Wired Technologies- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Wireless Technologies- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million



By Application



Product Lifecycle Management- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Manufacturing and Executions Systems- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Outage Management Systems- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Distribution Management Systems- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Remote Monitoring- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Retail Management- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Transit Management Systems- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Predictive Maintenance- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Others (Visualization Software, Farm Management, etc.) - Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million



By End Users



Manufacturing- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Energy- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Oil & Gas- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Metal & Mining- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Healthcare- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Retail- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Transportation- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million

Agriculture- Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028F, USD Million



By Region



North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific



Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market involves an extensive analysis of the competitive dynamics within the industry. It comprises assessing key players, rising competitors, their strategies, and the overall competitive structure within the market.



Essential characteristics of the competitive landscape typically encompass:



Dominant Market Players: Well-established companies or organizations holding substantial market share, boast strong brand recognition, and often offer diverse products or services. They set industry benchmarks and trends.

Rising Challengers: Newcomers or startups gaining momentum in the market are discussed in this section. These entities might introduce innovative solutions, target niche segments, or challenge established norms with fresh approaches.

Market Strategies: This includes strategies used by companies to gain an edge. It encompasses technological innovations, customer-centric approaches, pricing strategies, and market positioning.

Shifting Patterns: This involves analyzing technological advancements, shifts in consumer behavior, and emerging market needs.

Forthcoming Outlooks: This entails predicting the impact of emerging players, technological advancements, and evolving market demands.

Collaborative Ventures: This includes joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, or partnerships aimed at leveraging strengths and resources.



Let us know the Key Companies of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market:



Cisco Systems, Inc.

GE

Honeywell

Intel

IBM

ABB

Telefonica

Robert Bosch

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Accenture

Others



