The National PR Centre in Association with the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Wizz Air Hosts Uzbekistan Workshop 2024 in UAE

(MENAFN- mslgroup) The National PR Centre of Uzbekistan, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Wizz Air, hosted the year’s first collaborated Uzbekistan Workshop 2024 on February 16th at the Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi. The workshop aimed to introduce Uzbekistan's vibrant tourism landscape to industry professionals and travel enthusiasts from Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The workshop commenced with a comprehensive presentation on the diverse tourism offerings of Uzbekistan. Attendees were treated to an immersive journey through the country's rich cultural heritage, historical landmarks, and emerging hotspots. The presentation highlighted iconic destinations such as Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva, showcasing Uzbekistan's significance as a cultural crossroads.

Following the destination presentation, Wizz Air took the stage to present its connectivity and offerings for travellers interested in exploring Uzbekistan. The presentation emphasized the airline's commitment to facilitating seamless travel experiences, further enhancing accessibility to the country's treasures. The event concluded with a raffle draw and networking session, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations in promoting Uzbekistan as a premier travel destination. The workshop garnered participation from approximately 20 travel companies and 25 travel professionals from Abu Dhbai, reflecting a keen interest in exploring Uzbekistan's tourism potential.

Uzbekistan's ambitious tourism goals were also underscored during the workshop. With the country aiming to attract over 10 million foreign tourists in 2024, Uzbekistan is steadily regaining its pre-Covid momentum. The workshop served as a platform to showcase Uzbekistan's resilience and determination to emerge as a top contender in the global tourism arena.

One of the crucial points of the workshop was the promotion of Samarkand as a prime destination for travellers, especially during Eid Al-Fitr. Samarkand, known as the "Crossroads of Cultures," boasts a wealth of historical monuments and cultural treasures, offering visitors a glimpse into its illustrious past as a key center of the Great Silk Road.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase Uzbekistan's diverse tourism offerings and foster meaningful connections with industry professionals from Abu Dhabi, UAE. This workshop marks a significant milestone in our commitment to position Uzbekistan as a must-visit destination on the global tourism map." said a representative from the National PR Centre of Uzbekistan.

The success of the Uzbekistan Workshop 2024 underscores the country's strategic vision for tourism development and its commitment to establishing lasting partnerships with stakeholders worldwide. As Uzbekistan continues to make strides in the tourism sector, the workshop serves as a testament to the country's charm and hospitality, inviting travellers from around the globe to embark on an unforgettable journey through its celebrated landscapes and cultural heritage.





