SOCIATE Communications to Represent Former Client - School Hack's Parent Company AIREV

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) DUBAI, 26 February 2024: Dubai-based marketing and communications agency SOCIATE Communications is proud to announce its new client - AIREV, a pioneer of AI solutions, driving global transformation through artificial intelligence. Based in UAE, AIREV also owns the PR agency's former client School Hack.

Revolutionizing app development by embedding AI, AIREV team crafts applications that shape industry trends and exceed user expectations, addressing industry-specific challenges, ensuring precision, efficiency, and excellence. The start-up company predicts and meets future demands, ensuring intelligent, intuitive user experiences where security and data privacy are woven into these innovations. Expert in diverse sectors like Education, Healthcare, Finance, and Government, AIREV excels in comprehensive AI services, from consultancy to full-scale implementation, serving various business sizes. The company stands as collaborators, innovators, and reliable partners, committed to transforming ideas into reality, ensuring AI safety and secure data handling.

SOCIATE Communications will be working closely with AIREV to enhance the company's brand awareness and reputation, as well as increase media coverage and engagement with key stakeholders.

SOCIATE Communications is committed to investing in its people, processes, and technologies to deliver exceptional PR, marketing, and events solutions to its clients across the UAE and beyond.







