The new Audi Q8 is available at the Audi Center Taganka

The new Audi Q8 crossover is available in the Audi Center Taganka dealership, part of the AVTODOM Group. The dealership has prepared service privileges, additional preferences from the sales department and branded accessories and gifts for the whole family for customers who are the first to purchase a restyled SUV.



The restyled flagship Audi Q8, presented at the Audi Center Taganka, received new personalization options, an updated interior and exterior. The car is equipped with HD Matrix phosphor headlights and OLED lights with four different lighting pairs and dynamic backlighting.



The interior is made of improved finishing materials with new decor options with wood, aluminum and carbon inserts and expanded multimedia functionality. The interior looks more airy thanks to the panoramic glass roof. You can free up adjustable space with the sliding rear seat.



The updated Audi Q8 features standard quattro all-wheel drive for improved handling and reliable traction. Ground clearance has been increased to 254 millimeters. The car version 50 TDI is available at the Audi Center Taganka dealership. It is equipped with a 3-liter V6 turbodiesel engine producing 286 hp. The engine is mated to a 48-volt starter-generator and an 8-speed automatic transmission.



The cost of Audi Q8 available for purchase at a dealership starts from 14 million rubles if purchased on credit and trade-in (car without VAT) and from 16.5 million rubles if purchased on lease and trade-in (car with VAT).



There is a modern digital zone, meeting rooms and a comfortable client area at the Audi Center Taganka dealership. Charging stations for electric vehicles with simultaneous charging of several electric cars are provided for visitors. The service area occupies 680 sq. m. It has a capacity of 60 cars per day.



“We have prepared the most favorable purchase conditions for everyone who wants to become the owner of a restyled version of the Audi Q8, – Alexey Zabelkin Director of the Division Taganka of Avtodom Group of Companies, commented. – Special service conditions, additional preferences from the sales department and branded Audi accessories for the whole family will be provided to the first buyers of a new car at our dealership.”



