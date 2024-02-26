Record corn short, cocoa surge no longer supported by speculators - Saxo Bank

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Ole Hansen, Head of Commodities Strategy, Saxo Bank



The Bloomberg Commodity index, which tracks a basket of 24 major futures markets split between energy (30.1%), metals (34.2%) and agriculture (35.7%), traded lower for a second week, this time by 0.5% with losses in energy and agriculture being only partly offset by broad gains across the precious and industrial metal sectors. Overall, the number of net long held by money managers remained unchanged at around 200k lots (NOTE: we have added London cocoa and Robusta coffee to the table), with net long positions in 16 out of the 26 significant futures contracts tracked. We added London cocoa and Robusta coffee to the table this week.



On an individual level, buyers concentrated their efforts on WTI crude oil, gold, silver, copper, and cotton, while sellers lifted their natural gas short to a four-year high and their grains short (corn, soybeans, and wheat) to an all-time high. US grain and oilseed markets have posted historic declines this year, with a 12% drop in the Bloomberg Grains index driven by a recovery in global supplies and the prospect of a bumper harvest in South America ahead of the Northern Hemisphere planting season.



Speculators no longer to blame for ongoing cocoa surge



Cocoa futures extended their parabolic surge last week, rising 17% to record a year-to-date gain of 58%. The ongoing surge has been driven by a worse-than-expected deficit in 2023-24, the third in a row, due to adverse developments in West Africa, the world’s top producing region, accounting for around 75% of global production, due to harmful, intense dry winds lowering production while small-lot farmers struggle to receive an income large enough for them to afford much needed but expensive pesticides and fertilisers to combat diseases while maintaining production from ageing trees.



Arrivals of bags from cocoa farmers to ports in Ivory Coast, the number one shipper, are currently down around one-third on last year. With the mid-season crop after March now also looking challenged, it has raised concerns about the availability of cocoa to meet already agreed sales obligations, potentially leaving some of the major chocolate producers short-changed, forcing them to enter the futures market to secure supplies, inadvertently turning buyers of futures instead of normal selling (hedging) activity.



As a result, the one-year futures spread (backwardation) between May 2024 and May 2025 has blown out to 20% as the producers bid up the spot market to secure supplies and cover hedges. Looking at the COT data, we find producers increasingly being the primary buyers as they cut short positions, while hedge funds have been net sellers for weeks, cutting their net long to an 11-month low.



Energy: A mixed week in crude oil with short covering lifting the WTI long to 134k while fresh short selling reduced the Brent long to 272k. Using four Henry Hub deliverable contracts, the natural gas short jumped to a four-year high just before Chesapeake announced a price-supportive production cut.



Metals: A softer dollar and China demand optimism helped drive broad buying interest led by a 39% jump in the gold net long to 64k, purely on short covering, and a 79% collapse in the copper net short to 9k.



Grains: The net short in the three major crops hit a record high (since 2006) at 546k contracts, with all contracts seeing selling as the technical and fundamental outlook favoured the sellers. Corn led the selling with the net short, hitting a fresh record high at 341k.



Softs: The cocoa long was cut to an 11-month low, with producer short covering the main driver behind an ongoing surge. An uninterrupted six-week rally has driven the cotton long to a 28-month high.



Forex: Speculators turned against the greenback after five weeks of buying, dropping the gross long versus eight IMM futures contracts to just $1bn. A first week of EUR buying in six weeks is partly offset by the selling of JPY, CHF and GBP



