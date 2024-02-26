Paris Sorbonne University International Executive MBA Program is now in Istanbul

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) The enrollment window for the International Executive MBA Program, a collaborative venture between Paris Sorbonne University and BMI Business School Istanbul, is now open. Following the highly successful 2022 and 2023 sessions, their third year is set to begin in October 2024.



Diverse group of students from Türkiye and all over the Globe

In the initial two sessions of the International Executive MBA program, which saw over a hundred applications internationally, senior executives from some of Türkiye's foremost companies took part. The program also welcomed executives from countries including Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Dubai, and Egypt. Catering to middle and senior-level managers, the program's objective is to nurture participants into business leaders equipped with strategic and visionary insights, poised to excel in the rapidly evolving global business landscape and competitive markets.



An International MBA spanning Istanbul, Paris, and Prague

The International Executive MBA is a diploma program designed for executives holding a Master of Business Administration degree, comprising 14 course modules and a dissertation. Of these, 11 modules are delivered in Istanbul, while students attend 2 modules at Sorbonne University in Paris and 1 module at the Prague University of Economics.



The program spans one year, with the 14 course modules conducted over just four days each month. It encompasses fundamental subjects such as Economics, Law, and Corporate Finance, alongside specialized modules like Management Information Systems in the Digital Age, Intercultural Management, Entrepreneurship, and Leadership. These courses are led by distinguished professors from world-class institutions including Sorbonne Business School, Georgetown University, University of Fribourg, Boğaziçi University, Middle East Technical University (METU), and Istanbul Technical University (ITU), offering a rich and diverse educational experience.

Much more than a Diploma Program



The program is designed to ensure executives benefit from training at prestigious educational institutions abroad and engage in simulations covering international business dynamics, advanced negotiation techniques, and strategic management. Furthermore, the International Executive MBA Program provides access to the extensive international alumni network of Sorbonne University. Graduates who successfully complete the 14-module course and dissertation are awarded the International Executive MBA diploma, achieving an M2 degree from Paris Sorbonne University, symbolizing their readiness to navigate and lead in the global business arena with distinction.



Application deadline is 9 June 2024

Applications are now open for the new term of the International Executive MBA Program, which saw an impressive intake of over 100 applications in its first two terms. Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply online, submitting their application documents to avail themselves of discounts offered during the early registration period.

Early registration discounts and detailed information about the program can be found on their website at





