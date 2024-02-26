UAE intends to expand economy after removing FATF grey list

(MENAFN) Following its removal from the "gray list" of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is poised to enhance its commercial activities, business environment, and overall openness, as outlined by Minister of Economy Abdullah Al-Marri in recent statements to Bloomberg TV. Al-Marri emphasized the concerted efforts of the state in building capabilities, developing competencies, and ensuring government-wide cooperation to achieve this milestone. He highlighted the UAE's proactive approach, including an increased focus on requesting mutual legal assistance, with 45 requests already signed.



With ambitions for robust economic growth, Al-Marri projected GDP expansion between 4% and 5% for the current year, despite prevailing challenges. He attributed the UAE dirham's strength, bolstered by its peg to the US dollar, as a contributing factor to the country's economic stability. Looking ahead, the UAE aims to foster a thriving business landscape by targeting the establishment of one million companies over the next seven years and ramping up real estate supply to meet growing market demands.



In a separate development, the FATF commended the UAE for its substantial progress in bolstering its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework. The organization acknowledged the UAE's proactive measures to enhance the effectiveness of its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing initiatives. Notably, the UAE's attractiveness to wealthy Russian investors following the 2022 crisis with Ukraine played a pivotal role in mitigating economic repercussions typically associated with being on the FATF gray list, underscoring the country's resilience amidst global economic challenges.

