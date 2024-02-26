Israeli administration shifts to foreign workers amid prohibition on Palestinian labors

(MENAFN) Facing a ban preventing over 100,000 Palestinian construction workers from entering Israel, the Israeli government is undertaking significant measures to address labor shortages, with a primary focus on attracting foreign workers, particularly from India. Recent reports from the Israeli newspaper Globes reveal that approximately 50 construction workers from India have already arrived in Israel as part of an initiative aimed at bringing in a total of at least 65,000 foreign workers. However, the endeavor is met with notable challenges, including regulatory obstacles and sluggish progress in recruitment, as highlighted by the newspaper.



The construction sector in Israel has grappled with a severe labor deficit for over four months following the imposition of restrictions on Palestinian workers. In response to this shortage, the government has initiated recruitment campaigns targeting foreign workers from countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan. Plans entail augmenting the foreign worker population in Israel by 45,000, with an additional 20,000 individuals to be recruited directly through specialized agencies. The objective is to realize these recruitment goals within the upcoming two to three months, reflecting the urgency of addressing the pressing labor needs in the construction sector.

