Egyptian dollar bonds rise after investment deal with UAE

(MENAFN) Egyptian sovereign bonds denominated in dollars experienced a notable increase in value on Monday, with gains exceeding one cent, building on the significant upward momentum observed last Friday. This surge comes in the wake of Egypt's announcement of a substantial investment agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), potentially injecting USD35 billion into the Egyptian economy over the next two months.



TradeWeb data revealed that bonds maturing in 2029 recorded the most substantial gains, climbing by 1.8 cents to reach approximately 85.3 cents in trading value, marking their highest level in over a year. The announcement by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during a recent press conference outlined the specifics of the investment agreement, highlighting the UAE's commitment to providing direct investment through the "Ras El Hekma" project.



Madbouly underscored the significance of these funds in addressing Egypt's ongoing economic challenges, which represent some of the most severe crises faced by the country in decades. The investment is poised to play a crucial role in alleviating issues such as foreign exchange shortages, which have posed significant hurdles in securing imports and meeting foreign debt obligations totaling USD165 billion.



The infusion of capital from the UAE signals a significant vote of confidence in Egypt's economic potential and underscores the mutual benefits derived from strengthened bilateral relations. As Egypt navigates its economic recovery path, the investment agreement heralds a promising step towards stability and growth, with the potential to catalyze broader economic revitalization efforts and foster enhanced resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.

