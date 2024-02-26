BYD reveals high-end EV to rival luxury gas-powered cars

(MENAFN) BYD, a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, has introduced its most expensive production car to date, a luxury high-performance electric vehicle priced at 1.68 million yuan (USD233,000). The car, named "Yangwang Yu9," is designed to rival gas-powered luxury vehicles like those produced by Ferrari and Lamborghini. Revealed during a live broadcast from Shanghai, the Yangwang Yu9 will initially target the Chinese market. According to BYD, the vehicle boasts impressive acceleration, capable of reaching 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.36 seconds, with a maximum speed of approximately 309 km/h.



Despite its reputation for producing affordable electric cars, BYD has strategically entered the luxury segment with models branded under "Yang Wang" and "Fang Qing Pao." As the largest seller of electric cars globally, surpassing Tesla in the final quarter of 2023, BYD aims to capitalize on the growing demand for high-end electric vehicles, especially in its home market of China.



The introduction of the Yangwang Yu9 comes amidst a looming price war in China following the Lunar New Year holiday. BYD, headquartered in Shenzhen, is banking on the continued appeal of premium electric vehicles, which offer higher profit margins compared to their mass-market counterparts.



Furthermore, BYD plans to expand its luxury electric vehicle lineup under the Yangwang brand, with additional high-end models slated for release later this year in China. Among these offerings is a luxury sedan priced around 1 million yuan, further solidifying BYD's commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences within the electric vehicle market.



BYD's foray into the luxury segment builds upon the success of its initial luxury sports car, the U8, priced at 1.1 million yuan. Since beginning deliveries in late November, the company has seen promising uptake, delivering 3,653 vehicles by the end of January. This strategic move underscores BYD's ambition to capture a larger share of the electric vehicle market by catering to discerning consumers seeking both performance and sustainability in their automotive choices.

