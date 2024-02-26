European stocks fall amid stronger dollar, inflation data await

(MENAFN) European stocks commenced trading on Monday with a slight decline, influenced by the diminished appeal of dollar-denominated commodities amidst a strengthening US currency. Investors remained cautious as they awaited key inflation data expected to be released later in the week from both the euro zone and the United States. The European STOXX 600 index edged down by 0.2 percent during early trading, following the broader European market's closure at a record high level on Friday.



The decline in European stocks was led by the basic resources sub-index, which fell by 1.4 percent, while shares of oil and gas companies also retreated by 0.8 percent. This downward trend was attributed to the decrease in prices of most metals and crude oil, driven by the strengthening of the dollar. Market sentiment was influenced by expectations that a higher-than-anticipated inflation rate might delay interest rate reductions.



Investors are eagerly awaiting the release of crucial data this week, including the consumer confidence index, business activity indicators, and consumer price reports for February in the euro zone. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, attention is focused on January's Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, as well as February's factory production data.



In other market news, French investor Xavier Niel and his Iliad Communications Group made headlines by agreeing to acquire a 19.8 percent stake in the Swedish telecommunications company Tele2 for 13 billion crowns (USD1.26 billion). This development resulted in Tele2 shares surging by more than nine percent, highlighting the ongoing dynamics and strategic moves within the telecommunications sector.

MENAFN26022024000045015682ID1107900020